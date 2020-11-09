WV High School Football playoff brackets released

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The high school football postseason in West Virginia will be here next weekend. The playoffs are normally held on Friday night, but due to COVID-19 the top 16 teams from across all three classes, will now take the field either on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of the first round matchups that we will see on Sunday.

Three major AAA games will be on display, #1 Cabell Midland hosts #16 John Marshall,

The most entertaining contest will likely be between #11 Hurricane visiting number #6 Spring Valley.

Later on in the day, #2 South Charleston battles #15 Ripely, and in the nightcap a AA showdown between #9 Poca and #8 Robert C. Byrd.

We’ll have more on the playoff picture all next week right here on the 13 Sports Zone.

