WV High School Football semifinal round impacted by latest WVDE map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Super Six, which was moved to Charleston on Friday is now off after the latest West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert map was released.

As of 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, The Super Six has been canceled due to several counties landing in the color on the WVDE statewide COVID-19 map.

Harrison County is Orange, Cabell County is gold.

For the Moment St. Mary’s is the Class ‘A’ Champion and South Charleston is the Class “AAA” champion. The winner of the Fairmont Senior – Bluefield game will be the class “AA” Champion.

The WVSSAC will be releasing a statement after this evening. We will have more on this story tonight at 7 and 11 on WOWK 13 News.