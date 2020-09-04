WV High School Football Week 1: Area Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With High School football set to kickoff in West Virginia on Friday night below is a list of area games that are still on. Be sure to tune into the 13 SportsZone’s coverage for all the highlights and scores from week number one during the 11PM Newscast.
CLASS AAA
Ripley @ Buckhannon-Upshur
Roane County @ Lincoln County
Parkersburg @ Spring Valley
University @ Parkersburg South
Hurricane @ Huntington
CLASS AA
Braxton County @ Lewis County
Oak Glen @ Point Pleasant
Scott @ Wayne
CLASS A
Ravenswood @ Buffalo
Tug Valley @ Sherman
