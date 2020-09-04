WV High School Football Week 1: Area Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With High School football set to kickoff in West Virginia on Friday night below is a list of area games that are still on. Be sure to tune into the 13 SportsZone’s coverage for all the highlights and scores from week number one during the 11PM Newscast.

CLASS AAA

Ripley @ Buckhannon-Upshur

Roane County @ Lincoln County

Parkersburg @ Spring Valley

University @ Parkersburg South

Hurricane @ Huntington

CLASS AA

Braxton County @ Lewis County 

Oak Glen @ Point Pleasant

Scott @ Wayne

CLASS A

Ravenswood @ Buffalo

Tug Valley @ Sherman

