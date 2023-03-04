CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia House of Delegates passed two major bills Saturday affecting PEIA, the state health insurance, and tax cuts in the Mountain State.

HB2526 will cut income taxes 21.25 percent in the first year, down from 30 percent that the House and Gov. Jim Justice had wanted initially. The Senate had proposed 15 percent, before agreeing to 21.25. A formula will be used to determine additional cuts in the following years.

The House also passed a bill that would see educators and state troopers pay increase by $2,300. PEIA premiums under the new bill could increase by up to 26 percent.

Union leaders and workers are opposed to a 26 percent increase in their health care payments.