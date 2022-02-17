CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia legislative session for this year is just past the halfway mark. Lawmakers say a lot had been accomplished but more needs to be done.

Members of the legislative leadership spoke this morning at the annual West Virginia Press Association breakfast. Democrats lamented that, in their opinion, too much time has been spent this session on divisive social issues such as abortion.

Both parties agree the state has made big strides in economic development, including landing the Nucor Steel plant in Mason County.

On Wednesday the House unanimously passed bills that would give tax breaks for hiring apprentices, and to create shovel-ready work sites for companies that want to move here.

“We learned that having sites ready for development matters. And we had a site that was suitable for Nucor’s announcement for their investment here in West Virginia. That goodness that we did, but we need more. We need more of them,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

“We need to focus our time in this Legislative Session, on bringing our people home, and keeping our kids here. I think that’s the standard by which everything we do ought to be judged,” said State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D) Greenbrier – Minority Leader.

Democrats say West Virginia needs to be more inclusive of minorities and especially to the LGBTQ community, and that might encourage more young people to stay here or move here.

And House Speaker Roger Hanshaw hinted today there may be some more big economic development announcements before the legislative session is done in 23 days.