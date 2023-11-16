CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With more than 750 homes without heat following Friday’s natural gas outage West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency.

The National Guard delivered space heaters, water, cooking supplies and other supplies Thursday morning at the West Virginia Health Right Clinic on Charleston’s west side. Residents can stop by the clinic at 511 Central Avenue to receive supplies they need to keep warm without natural gas.

Mountaineer Gas says that 250 customers are back online. More supplies are set to come in the afternoon.