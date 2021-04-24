WV Power open season ticket sales

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Baseball in the Capital city is less than five weeks away from returning.

The West Virginia Power opening up the box office today for fans to come grab tickets for the upcoming season.

For the first time the power faithful had the chance to return to the ball park to secure their seats.

The Power now play in the Southern Atlantic League of professional baseball.

It’s a big step for the organization, as West Virginia opens the season at home on May 28th hosting Southern Maryland in a 4 game series.

We spoke with a pair of long-time fans who say they missed not being at power park last year, and are happy to soon welcome baseball back into their lives.

“We went trough a period of just not knowing and we missed a whole year last year with baseball being here it is so good we are going to have baseball being played in Charleston, West Virginia again, Forrest Palmer said.”

“We certainly miss doing it last year and it’s been a long almost two years without baseball so excited to be here, excited to get the tickets again and excited to have baseball back, Tom McClane said.”

A reminder we’ll be live at Power Park on opening day May 28th with full coverage of the Power game set against Southern Maryland.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.