WV Power win three in a row over league leading Lexington

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Power opened the Fourth of July holliday weekend in last place of the Atlantic League.

The weekend series featured a typical worst versus first type of matchup.

The Power beat the Legends 11-8 on Friday night to open the series. Then WV took game 2 of the series 7-2, and would also earn a victory in extra innings of game 3, 5-4.

