WV records 28 new red counties as daily percent positivity rate increases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to see more COVID-19 spreading in the state, now reporting 28 counties in the red on the County Alert System map.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 19, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of Saturday, Dec. 19, Hardy, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral Grant, Preston, Monongalia,

Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Greenbrier, Upshur, Harrison, and Boone counties are in red.

18 counties are in orange, four are in gold, four are in yellow and one county is in green.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources report 31 deaths today, including a 77-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year old female from Gilmer County, a 76-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Hancock County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Morgan County, a 58-year old male from Hampshire County, a 101-year old female from Monongalia County, an 87-year old female from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County.

Today’s reported deaths also tie for the second-highest reported COVID-19 deaths. The highest deaths were reported on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and the second highest was reported on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The State has reported 1,122 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,464 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 71,215 cases.

The state’s daily positivity rate increased to 7.91%, with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.32%.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (605), Berkeley (5,084), Boone (900), Braxton (210), Brooke (1,144), Cabell (4,390), Calhoun (114), Clay (223), Doddridge (200), Fayette (1,477), Gilmer (270), Grant (647), Greenbrier (1,087), Hampshire (780), Hancock (1,529), Hardy (614), Harrison (2,323), Jackson (982), Jefferson (2,020), Kanawha (7,611), Lewis (392), Lincoln (634), Logan (1,364), Marion (1,415), Marshall (1,767), Mason (886), McDowell (796), Mercer (2,114), Mineral (1,978), Mingo (1,207), Monongalia (4,596), Monroe (522), Morgan (525), Nicholas (546), Ohio (2,185), Pendleton (214), Pleasants (277), Pocahontas (314), Preston (1,259), Putnam (2,629), Raleigh (2,292), Randolph (983), Ritchie (282), Roane (254), Summers (354), Taylor (565), Tucker (267), Tyler (272), Upshur (699), Wayne (1,468), Webster (119), Wetzel (576), Wirt (173), Wood (4,076), Wyoming (1,005).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 today at these locations:

Berkeley County

9:00 AM – 12:30 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hancock County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, J.D. Rockefeller VoTech, Auto Shop Area, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)