WV records five new COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases continue to climb

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials reported another five deaths associated with the coronavirus – and reported another 453 new confirmed cases.

Confirmed cases have continued to climb since last weekend, and have surpassed 400 new cases a day for the past three days.

As of Saturday, April 3rd 2,693 Mountain State residents have died of COVVID-19 since March of 2020 – and there are currently more than 6,700 confirmed cases in the state.

The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 45-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County and an 89-year old male from Brooke County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,320), Berkeley (10,860), Boone (1,767), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (248), Clay (410), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,064), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,185), Greenbrier (2,526), Hampshire (1,637), Hancock (2,638), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,190), Jackson (1,803), Jefferson (4,107), Kanawha (13,298), Lewis (1,110), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,952), Marion (3,964), Marshall (3,189), Mason (1,886), McDowell (1,424), Mercer (4,415), Mineral (2,664), Mingo (2,325), Monongalia (8,697), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,034), Nicholas (1,397), Ohio (3,885), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,734), Putnam (4,605), Raleigh (5,665), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (643), Roane (539), Summers (733), Taylor (1,158), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,792), Wayne (2,767), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,187), Wirt (370), Wood (7,469), Wyoming (1,837)

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.govshows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

April 3

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.