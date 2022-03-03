CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 2,049 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting a total of 46 additional deaths, bringing the total number to 6,427 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR says due to a technical difficulty, the update to the dashboard has been delayed and statistics such as newly reported cases, recoveries, current hospitalizations and the county alert system map are not available at this time. We will update this article when that data becomes available.

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Doddridge County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Marion County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 39-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, and a 64-year old male from Taylor County.

The WV DHHR says of the newly reported deaths were confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts and range from December 2021 to February 2022, with one in December 2020. These include 69-year old female from Wyoming County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old male from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Boone County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, an 84-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Wayne County, a 61-year old male from Brooke County, an 80-year old female from Wayne County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 60-year old male from Boone County, a 59-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Morgan County, a 65-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Jefferson County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Randolph County, a 93-year old female from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Marion County, an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old female from Summers County, a 48-year old female from Wayne County, a 42-year old male from Mingo County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Putnam County, a 74-year old male from Wyoming County, and an 85-year old male from Hancock County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (25), Berkeley (78), Boone (21), Braxton (21), Brooke (25), Cabell (92), Calhoun (15), Clay (9), Doddridge (9), Fayette (69), Gilmer (2), Grant (7), Greenbrier (49), Hampshire (26), Hancock (10), Hardy (12), Harrison (121), Jackson (20), Jefferson (37), Kanawha (153), Lewis (12), Lincoln (20), Logan (48), Marion (95), Marshall (20), Mason (39), McDowell (44), Mercer (105), Mineral (16), Mingo (40), Monongalia (103), Monroe (19), Morgan (7), Nicholas (71), Ohio (20), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (6), Preston (53), Putnam (43), Raleigh (94), Randolph (28), Ritchie (16), Roane (12), Summers (14), Taylor (37), Tucker (10), Tyler (6), Upshur (50), Wayne (40), Webster (18), Wetzel (20), Wirt (5), Wood (81), Wyoming (45).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: