WV reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State report 4 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

The WV DHHR also reports their have been 238 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 158,468 across the Mountain State.

Looking at the County Alert System, one county – Hampshire County – is now shown in red.

16 counties are listed in orange – Wetzel, Pleasants, Jackson, Putnam, Lincoln, Wayne, Mingo, Boone, Mercer, Nicholas, Clay, Braxton, Calhoun, Randolph, Morgan and Berkeley County.

Tyler, Doddridge, Wirt, Logan, Raleigh, and Greenbrier can be seen in gold, while Hancock, Marshall, Marion, Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, Ritchie, Wood, Wyoming, Webster, Mineral, and Jefferson County can be seen in yellow.

The remaining 20 counties are all depicted in green.

Cases per county are as follows:

Barbour (1,452), Berkeley (12,461), Boone (2,063), Braxton (943), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,727), Calhoun (358), Clay (516), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,457), Gilmer (866), Grant (1,282), Greenbrier (2,826), Hampshire (1,862), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,533), Harrison (5,776), Jackson (2,138), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,034), Lewis (1,221), Lincoln (1,490), Logan (3,159), Marion (4,478), Marshall (3,484), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,901), Mineral (2,872), Mingo (2,603), Monongalia (9,230), Monroe (1,146), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,739), Ohio (4,227), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (906), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,899), Putnam (5,188), Raleigh (6,830), Randolph (2,641), Ritchie (713), Roane (634), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (530), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,125), Webster (498), Wetzel (1,358), Wirt (428), Wood (7,812), Wyoming (2,007).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

To find drive-thru pharmacy available today, May 16, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx and search by county.

Free COVID-19 pop-up testing is available tomorrow, May 17, in the following counties:

May 17

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County



10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pocahontas County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Parking Lot, 301 8th Street, Marlinton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.