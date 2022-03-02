CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Human Resources report a downward trend in the number of drug-related overdoses in the Mountain State.

Christina Mullins, the Commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Behavioral Health, says she believes the decrease in numbers is due to their work within the communities. She says the department has “administered a record-breaking amount of naloxone over the last year to reverse overdoses.”

What else has the DHHR done to combat this?

“We’ve also worked across our bureau and collaborated to improve the quality in both treatment and recovery services. We’ve implemented certification of recovery residences [and] we’ve brought in experts from all over the country to train our clinical providers in the best evidence-based treatment that we can provide to our residents here in the state,” says Mullins.

She says overdose numbers for the state of West Virginia are also better compared to the rest of the country. “From September 2020 to September 2021 [West Virginia] only increased 12.4% while the rest of the United States increased 15.9%,” she explained.

“It’s lifesaving. It’s terrific that the numbers are showing trends of going down. We’re very excited about that because it means that approximately 168 people will get a chance to enter treatment and long-term recovery. So, it’s a big deal.” Christina Mullins, DHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health Commissioner

Still, she says the numbers over the past few years “have felt like a rollercoaster.”

What does this mean for West Virginia?

“West Virginia has been ‘ground zero’ of the opioid epidemic and it’s just been an overwhelming issue for our communities, for families, and for people throughout the state, and when we increased during the pandemic. We started to show decreases, and we were really optimistic that we were really starting to get a handle on it and were really starting to be able to work through it. So, the fact that we’re showing progress right now is tremendous,” explained Mullins.