WV State Fire Marshal sends reminder to practice fire safety on Thanksgiving Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshall is reminding citizens that now is the time to begin preparing fire safety, along with your turkey.

Statistics show that Thanksgiving is already the peak day nationwide for home cooking fires. With more people expected to be cooking at home this Thanksgiving, fires may increase.

Unattended cooking is by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths, and cooking equipment was involved in almost half of all reported home fires and injuries, according to release. It is also the second-leading cause of home fire deaths.

So, how can you protect your home and family from being an unfortunate statistic this Thanksgiving?

By following this advice from the National Fire Protection Association:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop, so you can keep an eye on the food. Be Alert: if you are sleepy or consuming alcohol, do not use cooking appliances and equipment!

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.

Keep children at least 3 feet away from the stove when it is being operated to prevent burn injuries.

Please remember, grease and water do not mix! If a fire occurs, put the fire out by either sliding a lid over it to smother the flames or by using a fire extinguisher.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer, mixer, etc. are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children. Store them up high, in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home by testing them regularly (by pushing the test button), changing the battery in them where possible, and replacing them at least every 10 years.