WV Supreme Court says WVSSAC can continue with state soccer tournament play

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State’s highest court has ruled in favor of the state’s youth athletic commission, granting it permission to continue a statewide soccer tournament.

The West Virginia Supreme Court was asked Thursday by the Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) to vacate a ruling by a Berkeley County circuit judge that the tournament be delayed and issued a temporary restraining order preventing the WVSSAC from proceeding with part of it.

The judge was ruling on a petition by Martinsburg High School soccer player Emily Beck to delay the Class AAA tournament, set to begin today, November 6th, in Beckley. Berkeley County high schools were prevented from competing in the sectional tournament because of the county’s coronavirus positivity rate.

The WVSSAC had argued the circuit court judge didn’t have the standing, or authority, to make his ruling and on Friday morning the Supreme Court agreed.

In it’s order, the court “…ORDERED that the temporary restraining order against the WVSSAC entered on November 5, 2020 in the Circuit Court of Berkeley…shall be and it hereby is vacated.”

