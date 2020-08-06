WV transplant helps grow recreation in the Elk River area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In a continued effort to expand the economic potential of the Elk River area, there’s a new outdoor attraction in Kanawha County that bikers, hikers and riders can all enjoy.

Quick Riders Mountain Bike Park in Quick just opened, which offers over 20 rugged trails ranging from levels beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Park Owner, Liz Wilkes said, “the land is just made perfectly for mountain biking, the terrain… we have beautiful Blue Creek that runs through the area… and there’s numerous trail systems in the area, it’s just a great central location to setup for camping and go from there.”

Map of the trails at Quick Mountain Bike Park

The park will also be utilized as training for law enforcement and Wilkes has been in contact with a few agencies.

“If you’re riding around town, you’re only going to get better and better once you ride these trails,” said Wilkes.

The park is private and to plan your day of adventure, you must reserve your spot in advance for $10 a day.

Wilkes began this project two years ago and it is the first of its kind to come to the Elk River area.

“I can’t wait to share with all bikers from our state, and from Florida and hopefully my mountain biking friends from there will come visit and check out what I’ve done here,” said Wilkes.

In the future, Wilkes hopes to host mountain bike races and offer class for kids to train competitively.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.