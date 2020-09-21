WV U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee confirmation ahead of election

The flag flies at half-staff at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – West Virginia United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined other Democrats Monday voicing opposition to a quick replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday.

The announcement comes after Manchin’s office said he would not publicly take a position until after Ginsburg was laid to rest.

“For the sake of the integrity of our courts and legal system,” said Manchin in a written statement Monday, “I do not believe the U.S. Senate should vote on a U.S. Supreme Court nominee before the November 3rd election.”

Manchin, along with other Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives, also called out the double standard of a quick nomination and confirmation process in the Senate.

President Donald Trump said Monday he will name a replacement, most likely a woman, either Friday or Saturday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has vowed the President’s nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor.

“For Mitch McConnell and my Republican colleagues to rush through this process after refusing to even meet with Judge Merrick Garland in 2016 is hypocrisy in its highest form.” says Manchin. “The U.S. Supreme Court is the highest court in the land and it is simply irresponsible to rush the adequate and proper vetting required of any new candidate for the bench. Pursuing an overtly partisan approach to confirming a Supreme Court Justice will only deepen the political tribalism we are witnessing across this country. I implore every Senator, regardless of party, to honor their responsibility to act in a manner that brings this country together rather than feed a cycle of endless political division.”

As of this writing, the state’s other US Senator, Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), has yet to voice publicly whether she would vote for a confirmation ahead of the November 3rd General Election.

The Senate is narrowly divided with 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats. If four Republican Senators join the Democrats then the seat would have to wait until next year to be filled.

