WVSSAC releases second HSFB rankings for Class AAA

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On the high school football front, for the second time this season, the WVSSAC has released the rankings for Class AAA High School Football.

There has been some shakeup compared to the previous rankings. Area teams spring Valley and Cabell Midland are both 2-0, they check-in at #1 and #2 respectively.

Hurricane is #3 after playing just one game, the Redskins are followed by Bridgeport and Spring Mills.

A reminder Friday Night Football comes your way this Friday night at 11:15 on the 13 Sports Zone, and we will see some programs open up their seasons for the first time this year.

