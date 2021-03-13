WVSU Football opens season with 38-13 win over Wesleyan

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – Division II college football kicking off in our own backyard today and it was a beautiful sight to see. The Mountain East Conference opening up play with West Virginia state hosting West Virginia Wesleyan.

WVSU started fast jumping out to a 14-0 lead and would hold a 24-13 lead at the Half.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Running Back Dant’e Jones who had 4 touchdowns in the 38-13 victory over Wesleyan.

After the win, Head Coach John Pennington told the 13 Sports Zone, “The emotions the sights and sounds of game day, the fans, yellow jacket nation and you know on game day you got to look failure in the eye. So you are nervous, you are excited, there is so much new and unknown man I miss that feeling, it was an unbelievable feeling out here today.”

1-0 WVSU hosts Concord on Saturday at 1.

