WVSU students react to potential TikTok ban

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – In an effort to protect U.S. security and information, President Donald Trump plans to ban TikTok in 45 days if the Chinese-owned company fails to sell to a U-S buyer.

The app is predominantly used by people 16-24 years of age. West Virginia State University welcomes incoming and returning students, who shared their thoughts with 13 News regarding the potential ban.

“Every corner I turn somebody is either doing a TikTok or watching one, so, it’s going to be a little crazy if it gets banned,” said one student.

TikTok endlessly shows 15 to 60-second videos that are algorithmically curated around your interests.

“They’re getting our personal interests like dogs and funny stuff and whether stuff comes up on our ‘For You Page’ so, if they ban it, it’s whatever but I don’t think China is getting much information from us and if they are, it’s miniscule.”

The app is owned by Chinese technology company, ByteDance and launched in 2018.

On September 15, if the company fails to turnover its U.S. assets to an American company, any transactions between ByteDance, and U.S. citizens will be illegal for national security reasons.

“I really don’t think it should be banned I think the President is honestly just worried about the wrong things at this time,” another student said.

Right now, the leading candidate to buyout U.S. TikTok is Microsoft.

