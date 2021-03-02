WVSU Women fall to Wesleyan in first round of MEC Basketball Tournament

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Women’s basketball fell 100-84 to West Virginia Wesleyan in the opening round of the MEC Championship Tournament.

The back-and-fourth affair saw the Bobcats lead the Yellow Jackets 67-65 entering the final quarter of play.

WVWC would eventually pull away late and hit the century mark downing WVSU by 16 points.

WVWC advances to play the winner of the Alderson Broaddus/Fairmont State contest.

