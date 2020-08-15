WVU Athletics Releases COVID-19 Update

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The plan for WVU Football is to power through the pandemic as the Mountaineers are less than one month away from their season opener -s the blue and gold will host Eastern Kentucky in Morgantown.

There is still a lot of things that need to happen before football can return while the Big 12 is still up and running it will only stay that way if the conference can get the coronavirus under control.

Head Coach Neal Brown is doing what he can to keep the team safe and focused, which means preventing another COVID-19 outbreak.

The Mountaineers releasing the latest round of testing numbers.

Just a few weeks ago — it looked very bad for WVU fast forward to today, it’s a whole lot better.

Football, along with Men’s and Women’s basketball all have zero cases.

There have been a total of 46 recoveries with just 3 active cases.

