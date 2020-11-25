WVU – Oklahoma Football game set for Saturday postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Big 12 Conference announced this afternoon that Oklahoma at West Virginia football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 at Milan Puskar Stadium has been postponed in accordance with the Conference’s game interruption guidelines. The news was released a little after 4:00PM per the WVU Athletics department.

According to the release, The postponement is in response to Oklahoma being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference. The conference has rescheduled the game for Dec. 12 in Morgantown and game time and television network will be released at a later time.

“I am disappointed for both teams, who have worked extremely hard in their preparation for this weekend’s game,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We will now look forward to honoring our seniors and hosting the Sooners on Dec 12.”