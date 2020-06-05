Yard sale in Portsmouth gives back to community

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — There’s an event happening that could lead you to one-of-a-kind things all while benefiting the community.

It’s not your typical pop-up shop in Portsmouth, Ohio. As one volunteer at the event, Kris Liles says: “It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up.”

Whether you’re looking for something specific, or just like to browse, there could be something for you.

I’m looking for picture frames myself. Jerry Burgess, yard sale thrifter

Executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State David Michael told us there is something for everyone.

“It’s office furniture, it’s building supplies, it’s home goods and knick-knacks, and electronic stuff. And we would really like to sell out of everything!” Michael said.

This yard sale is happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 2324 Argonne Road—the former Pepsi warehouse. The yard sale is hosted by Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.

This yard sale is more than just a place to find a good deal. It’s also impacting the community.

David Michael says the profits will be funneled directly back into the community.

“When you give me a dollar, I can tell you that that whole dollar went to go build the next house,” Michael said.

Jerry Burgess admits this is a big part of the reason he attended.

“Wherever I spend my money, I like it when it goes back into the community and helps,” Burgess said.

So, if you’re trying to pop some tags this weekend and also want to do some good, then this is the spot you’ll want to check out if you are in the Portsmouth area.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories