Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee at Yeager Airport tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 13.
Yeager Airport officials say contract tracing has been completed and shows the virus was not contracted at the airport.
“I’m thinking of our employee and their family. I hope they recover quickly from this virus. Yeager Airport will continue taking all precautions to keep staff as healthy and as safe as possible. If necessary, some employees will revert to work from home schedules,” said Yeager Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller.
Airport staff says the employee’s office has been deep cleaned and employees will continue to follow safety protocols by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and daily temperature checks.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.