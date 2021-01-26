Year anniversary of death of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

(AP) — It’s been a year to the day since the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

On Sunday 26 January 2020, LA Lakers superstar Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The days and weeks that followed were marked with emotional outpourings of grief and appreciation for Bryant and all the five-time NBA champion achieved with the Lakers.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic.

He had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

Bryant teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Speaking after Bryant’s death, O’Neil said the two were “forever linked.”

“You say Shaq, you say Kobe. You say Kobe, you say Shaq.”

Outside his success on the court, Bryant also opened a production company and entered the entertainment field in retirement.