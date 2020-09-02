Young West Virginia voters encourage peers to cast their ballots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Young West Virginia voters are taking a stand to encourage their peers to head to the polls in the November election.

Young West Virginia held a socially distant Revolutionize the Vote event to speak out about viral racism throughout the country.



“No matter how people feel about voting, if we want change, we really need to get out, Ava Montgomery, Young West Virginia said.



Many young African Americans are not registered to vote or do not vote in elections.



“Often we feel like our voices aren’t heard or the system doesn’t work for us or our voices are useless and that is a myth,” Destiny Robertson, Young West Virginia said.



One by one the students stepped up to the mic to share their statistics and thoughts on the subject.

They also expressed how voting can make West Virginia a better state for all.



“If we go out and vote in the 2020 election then we can make it a much more welcoming state and we can make it a much more equitable state so people feel they can come here and it has a diverse environment,” Robertson said.



Organizer Takeiya Smith says events like this sends the message that all hope is not lost when people are united.



“When you’re at home and you’re scrolling and see all these unfortunate events and it feels like man things are never going to change, there are young people saying hey if you work with us and we all commit to voting we can change this,” Takeiya Smith, Our Future Virginia said.



Young West Virginia engages with community members of all backgrounds from ages 14-24 through coalition building, educational advocacy, voter engagement & leadership development.

