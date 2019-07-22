Youth Entrepreneur Expo Highlights Charleston Kids

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The future of Charleston’s Business looks bright after the first ever Charleston’s Youth Entrepreneur Expo on Saturday.

The event allowed local kids, ages 6-16, to set up booths and sell their merchandise. Children sold everything from homemade goods and lemonade, to homemade jewelry and slime. Others sold bracelets to raise money for causes close to their hearts.

“This is a great way to teach kids the value of a dollar,” said organizer Leeshia Lee. “It shows them that it is okay to dream, to have a vision and work for it.”

The event also featured entertainment from young local performers, including a 3 year-old drumming star, Kingston.

“It is just a fun way to support these kids.”

