PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was transported to the hospital after a fire truck was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Hurricane.

Putnam County Dispatchers say it happened right past the Walmart in the area of Hurricane Creek Road and Peach Ridge Road, around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The truck, according to dispatchers, belongs to the Hurricane Fire Department.

No other information is available at this time.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.