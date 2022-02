CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Metro says that two separate crashes happened on I-64 on Thursday.

One crash occurred between two vehicles at mile marker 45 on I-64 westbound at the Nitro exit, and the other was a single-vehicle crash that happened at mile marker 46 westbound at cross lanes.

The fast and middle lanes of I-64 westbound are shut down at mile marker 47.

There is no word on whether either crash caused any injuries.