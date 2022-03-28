UPDATE: (12:58 p.m. on Monday, March 28): Metro confirms the wreckage has been cleared, and Campbells Creek Drive is open again.

UPDATE: (12:06 p.m. on Monday, March 28): Metro confirms one person was transported for medical treatment.

It is unknown at this time if the road is clear.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, Campbells Creek Drive is temporarily shut down due to a two-vehicle accident near 747 Campbells Creek Drive around 11:15 a.m.

Two vehicles are in the roadway along with debris. Emergency crews are responding for cleanup.

It is unknown if there are injuries. No one has been taken for medical treatment.