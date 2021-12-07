2021 Charleston Christmas Parade street closures announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston has announced what streets will be closed for the 2021 Charleston Christmas Parade.

The press release says that on Thursday, Dec. 9 beginning at 1 p.m., the Kanawha Boulevard between Pennsylvania Avenue North and Hale Street will be closed beside one westbound lane from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue North. All lanes of the Kanawha Boulevard in this area will be closed starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., including the previous streets mentioned, they say Virginia Street East from Pennsylvania Avenue North to Capitol Street, Quarrier Street from Capitol Street to Pennsylvania Avenue North, Lee Street East from Pennsylvania Avenue North to Capitol Street and Washington Street East from Capitol Street to Pennsylvania Avenue North will be closed down for the parade.

They say that traffic exited from the Charleston Town Center Mall on Quarrier Street at around 7 p.m. will be detoured to Truslow Street and then East on Virginia Street to Capitol Street where they will “stage” until the end of the parade passes and then will be able to exit the downtown area.

At the same time, mall traffic exiting onto Lee Street will be detoured south on Court Street and East on Virginia Street to Capitol Street.

They say that at the end of the Gaither Concert, attendees will exit on Virginia Street East to Capitol Street where they will stage until the end of the parade passes, where they can then exit downtown.

Select intersections will be closed until the conclusion of the Christmas parade, including:

Kanawha Blvd. East / Hale Street

Capitol Street / Virginia Street East

Capitol Street / Quarrier Street

Capitol Street / Lee Street East

Capitol Street / Washington Street East

Washington Street East / Summers Sstreet

Washington Street East / Laidley Street

Washington Street East / Court Street – North and Soundbound

Washington Street East / Margaret Street

Washington Street East / Shiloh Baptist Church

Washington Street East / Bibby Street

Washington Street East / Clendenin Street

Clendenin Street / Lee Street East

Clendenin Street / Quarrier Street

Clendenin Street / Virginia Street East

Clendenin Street / Kanawha Blvd. East

Pennsylvania Ave. North / Kanawha Blvd. East

Pennsylvania Ave. North / Virginia Street East

Virginia Street East Exit Ramp EB

Pennsylvania Ave. North / Lee Street East

The City of Charleston says if you are attending the parade, free parking is available in all City-owned parking garages and can be found on this image.

Free Parking Areas for the 2021 Charleston Christmas Parade (Photo Courtesy: The City of Charleston)

You can see familiar faces from 13 News in the Charleston Christmas Parade, including Amanda Barren, Merrily McAuliffe, Hannah Goetz and more!