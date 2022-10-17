UPDATE (8:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes are back open.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash has closed two lanes of Corridor G North at the Davis Creek exit in Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 7:30 p.m.

One lane is currently open.

One person has been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The South Charleston Fire Department, the Charleston Police Department and medics from Kanawha County are on the scene.