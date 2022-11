3-vehicle crash shuts down Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A head-on collision that involved three vehicles has shut down Route 10 near Salt Rock, dispatchers say.

Cabell County dispatchers say this happened around 7:15 p.m.

There is currently no word on any injuries.

Route 10 is closed about one mile north of Upper Heath Creek Road.

Cabell County EMS, the West Virginia State Police and the Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.