CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a four-vehicle accident occurred around 2 p.m. at Corridor G South & Oakwood Exit B South.

Traffic camera footage shows the exit is possibly closed off, but Metro could not confirm at this time.

Metro says responders at the scene include Charleston Police Department, who are waiting for tow trucks to arrive.

Metro reports no injuries at this time, and no one has been transported for medical treatment.

