UPDATE (Jan. 3, 6:24 p.m.): West Virginia 511 cameras show that the eastbound lanes MacCorkle Avenue are reopened in St. Albans at this time.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash in St. Albans closed the eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of the roadway, according to Metro.

Dispatchers say the eastbound lanes are closed, and St. Albans police and fire departments are directing traffic to a middle lane.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers believe the closure will be temporary and that there are no injuries. Medics started to clear the scene around 6 p.m., according to Metro.