UPDATE (Jan. 3, 6:24 p.m.): West Virginia 511 cameras show that the eastbound lanes MacCorkle Avenue are reopened in St. Albans at this time.
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash in St. Albans closed the eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue.
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of the roadway, according to Metro.
Dispatchers say the eastbound lanes are closed, and St. Albans police and fire departments are directing traffic to a middle lane.
Dispatchers believe the closure will be temporary and that there are no injuries. Medics started to clear the scene around 6 p.m., according to Metro.