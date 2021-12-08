UPDATE: 6th Street Bridge in Huntington back open after crash

UPDATE (8:56 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8): According to our crew on the scene, the bridge is now back open.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Dispatch, the 6th Street Bridge is closed in Huntington due to a crash with possible injuries.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a single vehicle hit a barrier.

Huntington Fire and Police are on the scene.

13 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.