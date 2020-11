HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Northbound lanes of the 6th Street Bridge that connects Huntington, West Virginia and Chesapeake, Ohio, will be closed for several hours.

Cabell County Dispatch officials say the closure is due to a vehicle crash.

Officials also say the lanes will be closed for three hours.

