CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An accident involving multiple vehicles is causing a delay in traffic on the Oakwood Exit of I-64 near Corridor G in Charleston.

No injuries were reported.

Kanawha County Metro says that EMS and fire have cleared the scene.

Law enforcement is still on the scene waiting for wreckers.

Drivers should expect delays.