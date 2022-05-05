UPDATE: (1:22 P.M. May 5, 2022): Authorities say MacCorkle Avenue SW will be shut down for several hours near the Bob Evans in South Charleston as authorities clear debris from the roadway following a crash.

(Photo courtesy of WOWK Director Adam Rogers)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says drivers should avoid MacCorkle Avenue SW near Bob Evans in South Charleston due to traffic caused by an accident around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Metro says there are no injuries.

Metro reports responders include the South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance.