UPDATE: One dead after crash in Elkview

UPDATE (6:39P.M. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from their injuries after a crash shut down part of Elk River Road and Zodiac Drive in Elkview this afternoon.

According to the KCSO, a dump truck stopped in lane of traffic to make a left turn when a Ford Mustang behind it swerved attempting to avoid a collision, struck the dump truck and became stopped sideways in the opposite lane. Officials say the mustang was then struck by a pick up truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Officials say the mustang driver was trapped in the vehicle and extricated by firefighters. The driver was then taken to an area hospital where they died of their injuries.

KCSO officials say no other injuries have been reported. The road is expected to open in within an hour.

UPDATE (4:49P.M. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17) — Metro 911 reports that Elk River Road and Zodiac Drive will be shut down for “several hours.” The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and the Pinch Fire Department are on the scene.

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Dispatch confirms a two-vehicle accident in Elkview.

We’re told there is entrapment, and one person is injured, with lacerations.

The call came in around 4:30 Wednesday near Elk River Road and Zodiac Drive. Both directions of Elk River road are shut down at this time.

We’re told police and deputies are both on the scene.