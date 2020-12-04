Accidents shut down multiple parts of I-77 & I-64 on rainy Friday morning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Rainy weather played a factor in multiple crashes along West Virginia interstates Friday morning.
As of 8:30 a.m., two lanes of I-64 West Bound near the MacCorkle exit are blocked. There is also an accident on I-64 near the big blue bridge/Oakwood exit.
Around 7:30 on Friday morning, a single vehicle rolled over along I-77 near the Leon Sullivan exit. Two lanes were closed while crews worked to free the driver from the car. No word on the drivers injuries. The lanes have since re-opened.
