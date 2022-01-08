All lanes closed in Kanawha City due to car crash

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials report a two-vehicle car crash in the 4600 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City. They say that all lanes are shut down as of now.

Officials say that the call came in right before 8:15 a.m. where a two-vehicle crash shut down all lanes of traffic on MacCorkle Avenue.

They say that one person has been taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Metro 911 says they do not know when the roads will reopen, but they say tow trucks are on the way.