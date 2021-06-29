UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-64 eastbound

UPDATE (June 29 at 11:17 a.m.): All lanes have reopened on I-64 eastbound.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Metro 911, all lanes of I-64 eastbound are blocked at mile marker 55 due to a single-vehicle crash.
The crash is said to have involved a tractor-trailer and diesel fuel leakage. No injuries have been reported.
There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
