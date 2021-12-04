All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
All lanes of US-35 closed down in Putnam County following a semi-truck rollover

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Officials say a semi-truck on the Putnam-Mason County line rolled over this morning on US-35. All lanes are closed down with no word on when they will reopen, according to the Putnam County E-911 Center.

Officials say earlier this morning, a semi-truck rolled over causing the north and southbound lanes on US-35 to be closed down.

They say that there is no word on the extent of injuries or how many, but the driver was taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

The Winfield Fire Department, the Eleanor Fire Department, the Teays Valley Fire Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Putnam County Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.

