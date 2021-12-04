All lanes of US-35 closed down in Putnam County following a semi-truck rollover

Officials say a semi-truck on the Putnam-Mason County line rolled over this morning on US-35. All lanes are closed down with no word on when they will reopen, according to the Putnam County E-911 Center.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Officials say a semi-truck on the Putnam-Mason County line rolled over this morning on US-35. All lanes are closed down with no word on when they will reopen, according to the Putnam County E-911 Center.

Vehicle Crash on US-35 SB at Mason county line. 2 of 2 southbound lanes are closed and 2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed. Be prepared to stop, use caution when traveling through this area. Single Tractor Trailer Rollover in Median with entrapment All NB & SB lanes are closed. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) December 4, 2021

They say that there is no word on the extent of injuries or how many, but the driver was taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

The Winfield Fire Department, the Eleanor Fire Department, the Teays Valley Fire Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Putnam County Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.