HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A car and an ambulance are involved in a crash on 31st Street and 5th Avenue in Huntington. 31st Street northbound is currently shut down with no word on when it will open back up.

Cabell County dispatchers say that the call came in around 1:04 p.m.

No one has been taken to the hospital but they say that there was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are all on the scene of the crash.