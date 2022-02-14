UPDATE: According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the SUV was a female. She was taken to the hospital, as well as two crew members,

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — An ambulance was involved in a head-on collision on the Frame Road exit going southbound on I-79.

According to Metro 911, calls came in around 6:36 p.m. that an ambulance and a passenger car had crashed.

They say that one person has been taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

All lanes of Frame Road are currently shut down with no word on when the road will open back up, according to dispatchers.

Kanawha County Ambulance, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.