Black ice continues to plague Tristate area

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) Update 11:15 a.m. — CORRECTION: The U.S. 52 eastbound lane has been closed since early Saturday morning.

Crews on scene are still cleaning up the roads due to an oil spill. Ohio State Patrol says they hope to have it cleared out by 2 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) Update 10:43 a.m. — The U.S. 52 eastbound lane has reopened, but the state patrol is asking that drivers avoid the area at all costs while crews work to clean it up.

The truck rollover and oil spill at the Ben Williamson Bridge, happened just before 6 a.m. this morning on the Ohio side of the two Ashland-Ironton Bridges on the US-52 westbound lane.

Ohio State Patrol says they hope to have it cleared out by 2 p.m.

Ohio State Patrol also said they haven’t received reports of injuries, but they are still on scene.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Black ice continues to plague the tristate area, causing a truck rollover that closed multiple roads Saturday morning.

(Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Transportation)

An official with the Kentucky Department of Highways official spoke to 13 News and said U.S. 52 is closed from the Ashland bridges to the west due to a truck rollover, causing an oil spill at the Ben Williamson Bridge.

Emergency agencies are still on the scene to redirect traffic and clean up the oil spill.

U.S. 52 is closed from the Ashland bridges to the west due to this truck rollover at the Ben Williamson Bridge. From @ODOT_Statewide #TrafficAlert #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/4Ke9ueS59M — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) February 13, 2021

KY DOH officials advise using the Ironton-Russell bridge if commuting to and/or from Ohio.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.