BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some Boone County drivers will need to find an alternate route for a scheduled railroad crossing replacement in May.

Boone County Emergency Management officials say the railroad crossing at 119 and Route 3 at Julian will be closed from 9 a.m. Thursday May 19 through 5 p.m. Friday, May 20. Drivers can take Route 3 to Route 214 to detour around the closure.

Officials say they will be working with emergency crews including police, fire and EMS agencies throughout Boone and Lincoln counties to continue emergency services throughout the area.