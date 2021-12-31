All lanes of MacCorkle Ave. back open after pedestrian struck

UPDATE (8:12 p.m. on Friday, December 31): According to our crew on the scene, a middle-aged man was walking in the eastbound slow lane of MacCorkle Avenue. One car swerved and missed hitting the man, but a second car hit him.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

St. Albans police and fire responded. All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are back open at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)—Both the east and westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down at the 2600 block in St. Albans after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kanawha Metro.

There is no word on whether the pedestrian was transported to the hospital or if there were any other injuries.

EMS, fire and law enforcement are currently on the scene, and there is no word as to when the road will re-open.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.